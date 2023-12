TEASE TIME – The Grinch has a little fun with 4-year-old Rylee Booth at Plains Drug Store before giving the goody bag to her.

It was still November, but Santa Claus made an early stop in Plains and he even stuck around to help the Plains Lions Club with its annual tree lighting.

Santa might have been the star of the show Saturday evening in downtown Plains, but he wasn't the only attraction. Several businesses joined i...