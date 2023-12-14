Harry Johannes Behmerwohld, of Heron, Montana, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at his son’s home, in Rathdrum, Idaho, after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family and was 93 years old.

Harry was born in Dilo, Montana, on June 28, 1930 to his parents Hones Behmerwohld and Bertha Tempero. Heron has been his home since 1932.

He is survived by his three children: Vernon (Sherryl) Behmerwohld, Harry Behmerwohld Jr, and Barbara (Ed) Calhoun; his two brothers Walt (Donna) Behmerwohld and Manford (Marvel) Tempero; as well as 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and countless other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both his parents; his wife Genevieve (Jenny) Behmerwohld; his brother Evert Behmerwohld; and his youngest daughter Shirley Solce.

Harry was loved by all who knew him. You could always expect fresh coffee and an open door. He had an intense love for his family and was always present to lend a hand to his community, serving as a resident small engine genius. He enjoyed family/friend gatherings and live music, where you would find him tapping his feet to the beat, with each new song. He will be missed by many.

Memorial services will be held in the Noxon High School Gym, on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m.

Family and friends are invited to sign Harry’s online guest book at http://www.coffeltfuneral.com.

Arrangements will be made by Coffelt Funeral Service in Sandpoint, Idaho.