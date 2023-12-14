Martin Wilho Koskela Jr. "Buck" went to be with the Lord on the evening of December 2, 2023. He was born in Chisholm, Minnesota, on September 1, 1960.

Marty grew up in Minnesota and there met and married his wife Carolyn Anderson. Together they had two children: Katie and Jared. After many years together, they later divorced.

Marty moved his family to Montana to be closer to his father. While in Montana, Marty had a few different jobs such as a millwright and fisheries technician. He also took great pride in helping with maintenance at the Catholic church in Thompson Falls. Marty was a member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed helping with fish fries during Lent and bingo during the fair. His presence will be missed at the church.

Marty loved his animals. His dog, Maggie, was a great friend, companion and co-pilot. But Marty's greatest pride and joy was his family. He was very proud of his son and daughter and loved all his grandchildren very much. Marty always looked forward to visits from his siblings. His family and his faith really were everything to him.

Marty loved camping, fishing, boating and just hanging out in nature. He always enjoyed getting together with family to watch the Minnesota Vikings. He was always at the home high school football games to watch his son coach the mighty Blue Hawks on a Friday night.

Marty is preceded in death by his father Martin Wilho Koskela Sr. (of Troy, MT), and his brother Jesse Koskela (of Joplin, Missouri). Marty is survived by his daughter Katie (Travis) Sandberg of Missoula; son Jared (Sherri) Koskela of Thompson Falls; mother Darlene Cook of Hibbing, Minnesota; sisters Renne (Randy) Adams of Hibbing, Minnesota, Shirley Holt of Montevideo, Minnesota, and Sherrie Koskela of Joplin, Missouri; brothers Merlyn (Noel) Koskela of Hibbing, Minnesota, Myron (Gladys) Koskela of Hibbing, Minnesota, Bill (Kathy) Cook of Rosemount, Minnesota, Greg (Joan) Koskela of Chisholm, Minnesota, Leon Koskela of Joplin, Missouri; and eight grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at St. William Catholic Church on Friday, December 15, at 1 p.m. Graveside services will follow at the Whitepine Cemetery.