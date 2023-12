Sheriff's Log December 21, 2023



Ambulance: T. Falls, 5; Plains, 5; Trout Creek, 1; Hot Springs, 1; Dixon, 1. Monday, December 11 Person missing, Paradise. Child welfare/abuse, Hot Springs. Attempt to locate, Trout Creek. Civil attempts, T. Falls. Property found, Plains. Suspicious activity, T. Falls. Suspicious activity, T. Fa...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.