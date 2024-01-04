Richard W. (Dick) Browne

Richard (Dick) Browne, 88, passed away at his home in Thompson Falls, Montana, on December 28, 2023, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his wife, his five daughters and his dog, Shadow.

Dick was born June 28, 1935, in Constantine, Michigan, to John S. and Grace Browne. After graduation from Sturgis High School, he moved to Thompson Falls in 1955 and began working for the U.S. Forest Service that summer. That same summer, he met Linda Watson, and they would eventually marry in May of 1957.

While working for the USFS, Dick found his love of the outdoors and nature. He was very well respected and made lifelong friendships with many who worked with him and for him. After 27 years with the USFS, he took an early retirement. He and Linda then spent many summers in Alaska making memories and many new lasting friendships.

Dick was proud of his part in organizing and coaching girls softball in Thompson Falls for many years. All of his "girls" held a special place in his heart. He enjoyed many years of bowling, often having one of the highest averages on the league. He was proud to be a member of the Thompson Falls Hall of Fame. He was an avid hunter which is proudly displayed in his "horny" room.

Dick was a gentle, kind soul who enjoyed his family and many friends. He instilled much knowledge of the outdoors in all who knew him. He was known for his storytelling and making a new friend wherever he went. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed dearly.

Dick is survived by his wife of 66 years, Linda. He is also survived by his five daughters, Linde (Mike) Pavlik, Janet (Bob) Liston, Julie Steward, Barb (Dwayne) Nielsen and Addy (Kevin) Reid. Dick had 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren with #24 due in June. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Ty Damaskos and son-in-law, John Steward.

Private family services will be held at a later date. The family requests that any memorial donations in Dick's name be made to the Cancer Network of Sanders County.