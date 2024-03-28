Joanne Webley, 88, of Noxon, Montana, passed away March 15, 2024, at her home in the presence of loved ones.

She was born Joan Bonzon on December 4, 1935, in Lewistown, Montana, to Dorothy Bonzon of Grass Range, Montana.

The family eventually moved to Seattle, where Joanne would become a big sister to Sandy and Doug and graduate from Cleveland High School.

In time Joanne met and fell in love with Cleve Webley. They married on July 30, 1955. Together they welcomed two daughters, Ramona and Cory. In 1964 the family settled in northwest Montana.

After the children were grown and gone, Joanne and Cleve divorced. It was around that time Joanne started her missionary work to share her love of the Lord by traveling to places such as Mexico and Brazil. One of Jo's favorite times of her life was a Holy Land tour in Israel.

Grandma Jo loved all children and military veterans. She helped teach young kids at Sonshine Club and Treasure Hunters and every Pearl Harbor Day she would give a presentation at the Noxon School.

Joanne is survived by her daughter Cory Shoemaker; sons-in-law Bob South and Mark Koeneman; sister Sandy (Bob) Downey; brother Doug (Sue) Johnson; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy; daughter Ramona; and two great-grandsons, Paxton and Liam.

A memorial service will be held on Good Friday, March 29, 2024, at 2 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Noxon School. A celebration of life potluck will follow at Baptist Mountain Church in Noxon.