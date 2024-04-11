ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Skye Hill 

Question of the week: What is a superstition you have?

 
April 11, 2024



Bret Lombard, Thompson Falls - “I have to check the light switch twice.”

Mitchel Hagger, Thompson Falls - “When you buy a knife you have to buy a penny, too, or it causes bad luck.”

Sydney Cisney, Thompson Falls - “I have to get dressed first thing before school.”

Matt Serdy, Denver - “Finding a penny face up is good luck.”

Beth Morkert, Thompson Falls - “Not saying good things you want to happen.”

Addy Sanders, Thompson Falls - “Finding a penny is good luck.”

 

