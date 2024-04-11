Question of the week: What is a superstition you have?
April 11, 2024
Bret Lombard, Thompson Falls - “I have to check the light switch twice.”
Mitchel Hagger, Thompson Falls - “When you buy a knife you have to buy a penny, too, or it causes bad luck.”
Sydney Cisney, Thompson Falls - “I have to get dressed first thing before school.”
Matt Serdy, Denver - “Finding a penny face up is good luck.”
Beth Morkert, Thompson Falls - “Not saying good things you want to happen.”
Addy Sanders, Thompson Falls - “Finding a penny is good luck.”
