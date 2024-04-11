Jerome Victor Imbiorski, 82, of Poulsbo, Washington, passed away on March 30, 2024.

Born on June 16, 1941, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Victor Winslow and Martha Theresa (Dziuk) Imbiorski, Jerome went on to graduate from Foley High School in Foley, Minnesota. He served with honor in the U.S. Navy, having worked sonar on the USS Watts early in the Vietnam era. After leaving the U.S. Navy, Jerome worked in the Olympic College Maintenance Department. He later retired from this work, but also worked at All Points Real Estate as a real estate agent.

A member of the Sons of Norway #44, Jerome enjoyed hunting (and had a fine gun collection), gardening, watching wildlife, long road trips and getting lost on back roads. In high school, Jerome played the tuba, and he was also a fine ukulele player. His favorite food was his sister's lemon meringue pie.

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents. Jerome's memory will live on with his son, Michael (Teresa) of Port Ludlow, Washington; daughters, Marjorie A. Gaines (Rich) of Poulsbo, Washington and Danette M. Imbiorski of Dumfries, Virginia; brothers, Joseph Corrigan and James Imbiorski; sister, Phyllis Evans; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his former wife, Sherry Thompson.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 10 at 11 a.m., with a rosary to begin at 10:30 a.m. Following mass, an inurnment service will be held at Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor at 3 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary.