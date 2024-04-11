1938 - 2024

In loving memory of Joyce Anna Kilgore, whose life was a testament to love, dedication, strength and joy. She enjoyed laughing, giggling, and spending quality time with those who visited her. Joyce was born on a warm summer day in 1938 in Detroit, Michigan, to Frederick Reinke and Rhea Anna Bellair where she began her journey that would impact the lives of many.

Throughout her life, Joyce's passion for numbers and meticulous nature shone brightly in her career as a business owner of the Town Pump and bookkeeper. Her dedication to her work was unmatched, and she left a lasting impression on all those she encountered.

On March 28, 2024, Joyce bid farewell to this world in Saratoga, Wyoming, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished forever. She was welcomed to her heavenly home by her husband Stuart Kilgore and son Scott Remington.

Joyce's heartwarming spirit touched the lives of many. She is survived by her children Brad Remington of Idaho, Martha Remington of Nevada, and Susan Marich (Dave Gloss) of Saratoga, Wyoming, and stepchildren - June Urdy, Jacqueline Scolaro, Stuart and Shawn Kilgore.

Joyce found true love in Stuart Kilgore, with whom she shared 33 beautiful years together. The memories created as a family will forever hold a special place in all of our hearts.

In addition to her immediate family, Joyce leaves behind a legacy through her grandchildren - John, Christopher, and Talitha Marich, Reanna Remington, Brad Remington, Carson Remington; step-grandchildren - Jamaica Madison, Jason Mullane; and great-grandchildren - Kiara Remington, Kya Remington, Tiberius Remington and Trinity Marich.

In the summer of 2024 she will finally be reunited with the love of her life "Stu" in Thompson Falls, Montana.

Memories of Joyce can be left online (www.casadacares.com/obituaries/joyce-kilgore). In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Saratoga Alliance Church, PO Box 1584, Saratoga, Wyoming 82331.