Men's fitness class offers variety of exercises

Francios Comunetti from Trout Creek has started an exercise routine for men. He conducts his class every Friday at 4 p.m. in the Whitepine Grange building. "I started the classes to give men a way to exercise on their own schedule," Comunetti said.

Participants can learn the full-length routine on Fridays and then adapt it to fit their own schedule at home. Comunetti's class is a half hour to 45 minutes long but he says daily workouts at home are only five to 20 minutes long for him. "I want men to learn the technique of the routine for their own benefit in order to be consistent. Disciplined routines are important for strengthening our bodies," he said.

Comunetti has developed his regimen after the Dan Millman workout. "Millman was a world champion gymnast who created this style of daily exercises. It is called the Peaceful Warrior workout," he explained. Comunetti has been doing the workout for 24 years. "It helps with back and joint pain. I can lift hay bales without getting sore," he said.

Comunetti's class begins with him asking the men how they are feeling that day, on a scale of one to 10. Then at the end of the class he asks them again. "It usually improves because of the breathing exercises that are included with the stretching," he explained. The routine includes plenty of breathing exercises. "Breathing is so important to circulation in the body. We often forget to breathe properly. Take deep breaths in with stomach breathing to fill the stomach, then release fully through the mouth," Comunetti said. He begins his workouts in a standing position. Inhale up, exhale down to a squat with deep breaths then while pushing his arms down to his sides he pushes the air out of his belly with a quick force and stands up. "This gets the blood and oxygen flowing quickly," he explained. Throughout the stretching and cardio movements, breathing is emphasized.

"Discipline of regular workouts is important. If someone does twenty minutes or longer, then five days a week isn't as necessary," he said. Squats and crunches are included. Strengthening the stomach and lungs is a vital part of the routine. Some of the moves include side stretches, and neck releases. One called Heaven Earth is done by placing feet at a narrow width apart, then inhaling deeply and tensing every muscle in the body with knees bent. Next, exhale and relax while lifting the opposite knee and arm. "Some of the exercise poses might be difficult at first, but breathing into them helps the body relax and stretch more easily," Comunetti explained.

Millman's technique is a whole body fitness that trains the mind, body and spirit, according to Millman's book. "I met him a few times," Comunetti said. Millman inspired Comunetti to make the Peaceful Warrior Workout a part of his daily life. Comunetti would like to share what he has learned to be an effective strengthening yet easy routine, for men in the community.

Comunetti is originally from Switzerland. He moved to the United States in 2003. "I lived in Southern California until 2012 when I moved to Trout Creek," he said. Comunetti began teaching Gym for Gents classes in late winter. "Seems like people hesitate coming to my class because it may not feel like the right time of day to work out," he said. The classes are free with a donation to the Grange. "Men can choose when they want to attend. They don't have to come every Friday if they don't feel the need. Coming to the class helps them to stay on track with their workouts," Comunetti explained.

Comunetti also teaches Judo classes once a week in Clark Fork, Idaho. He has been practicing judo since 1973. Comunetti's other activities keep him busy as well. "My wife and I have a farm where we raise beef cattle. They are naturally grass fed and healthier to eat. I base my style of animal raising on Fred Provenza's philosophy explained in his book, 'Nourishment: What Animals Can Teach Us about Rediscovering Our Nutritional Wisdom,'" he added, emphasizing the importance of a healthy diet along with regular exercise. Comunetti's other job is commodities and futures broker. That was a full time career until 2017. He says he still has a few clients.

Francois Comunetti includes this Cross Country Ski Hop lunge with arm and leg opposite while bouncing, during his workout routine at the Whitepine Grange on Fridays at 4pm.