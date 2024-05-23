Deborah Lee Rock

May 13, 1952 -

May 1, 2024

Debbie was born May 13, 1952 in Flint, Michigan, to Bob and Virginia Rock. Bob and Ginny met when they were just 15 and stayed sweethearts until their deaths much later on. Debbie was the oldest of six kids, and they grew up camping, fishing, hunting, snowmobile riding and everything outdoors. They were gardeners and hunters, mushroom finders and flower growers. Debbie graduated Valedictorian of her class in 1969 from Alpena High School in Michigan. She married Jerry Reed in 1969 while a senior in high school. Debbie was baptized a Lutheran and for several years wore matching polyester pantsuits and taught Sunday school. Her daughter Sherrie was born March 25, 1971 and her daughter Windy was born April 20, 1973. Debbie divorced Jerry, and her gypsy life began as a young single mother who traveled around the United States with her girls. She married Dale Arlint later in

Helena, Montana and he was the best Dad and friend possible for the girls. Debbie left us on the anniversary of her Mother's death exactly ten years ago. She always missed her Mama.

Debbie loved music, and was even in live Broadway performances in Denver which she shined in. She was very creative and would embroider on her daughters' clothes and also embroidered for others to help ends meet. She wore many hats for work, waitressing, bartending, working on oil rigs in Wyoming, a security guard in Colorado, a flagger in Montana, and a restaurant owner for a bit in Helena (The What's Next Café) on Rodney Street. Debbie was a wild spirit who loved music, Harley rides, wind in her hair, sunbathing, her sister friends and her family. Debbie loved deeply and she truly accepted and loved people for who they are, and she has always had a great number of friends anywhere she went. She was incredibly proud of her daughters and grandchildren.

Deb is preceded in death by her parents Bob and Virginia (Jentzen) Rock, her Great Auntie Dee, her Grandma Reynolds, her brothers Donny and David, sister Cindy Kenneda and her former husband Dale Arlint. She loved them all so much. She is survived by her children Sherrie Opitz (Bill) of Helena, MT, and Windy (John) Siegmund of Thompson Falls, Montana. Also surviving her is brother Dale (Sandy) Rock, Dennis (Nancy) Rock and all of

her beautiful nieces and nephews, as well as her grandchildren, Skyler (Denise) (Enly) Angove, Rainbow Angove, Aurora Angove, Fauna Reed, Violet Opitz, Max Opitz, Orion Ford and Jett Ford. Debbie was blessed with one Great Granddaughter Alove Harper. Debbie will be greatly missed by all that loved her. We believe she is received in Heaven by her Lord and her beloved family and is happily holding hands with Dale.