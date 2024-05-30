Robert Wade Reeser

April 25, 1958 -

May 5, 2024

Robert was born in Sandpoint, Idaho, to Bob and Barbara Reeser. He was a lifelong resident of Thompson Falls. He joined his dad in the logging business and later owned his own skidder. As a young man, he was an avid hunter and knew the mountains in the area like the back of his hand after many years of elk, deer, and bear hunting.

His passion was fishing, and he could be found up and down the Clark Fork River catching bass, trout, and his favorite, Northern Pike. He had many fishing stories of his adventures throughout the years. For many years, his favorite mode of transportation was his Goldwing motorcycle. He took me under his wing when I bought a Goldwing and we took some great trips to Yellowstone, Oregon, and a trip down the coast on Highway 101 from Washington to California. Whenever we stopped to get gas, he would strike up a conversation with someone, often other riders, and we met many interesting people. He always had time to visit and tell a story. He never really got over the death of his wife Susan in 2012, or the death of our dear mother in 2017. He was a bit of a lone wolf, and always ended up at his favorite fishing hole in Washington fishing for squawfish and getting paid to fish! His dream come true! And as it just happens, this is where he was when he had a heart attack and passed away, doing what he loved.

He is survived by me, his sister Rhonda (Craig) Russell; niece Becky (Wade) Nichols; nephew Andrew Stobie; great niece Haper Stobie; cousins Susan Reeser and Mark (Mary) Reeser; and his beloved dog Norman, who was adopted by his best friend Mike.

Rest in Peace Robert.