Samuel J. Tomas, Jr. left us to be with our Lord on June 1, 2018. Sam was born on November 18, 1942 to Samuel J. and Cecelia Tomas, Sr. in Seattle, Washington, the second of four children.

Sam enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 18. Sam proudly served his country (as a Military Police Officer) and he sincerely thanked every serviceman for their service. After the Army, Sam continued his law enforcement career with the Los Angeles Police Department. Sam was nominated for commendations several times in his career. Sam worked in every division of the LAPD and made many lifelong friends. He retired after working as an undercover narcotics detective for the last eight years of his career. Sam had many stories and adventures to share.

After retirement from LAPD, Sam worked for the U.S. Marshall's Service, security for the Belle Air Hotel and private security for President Ronald Reagan's daughter's wedding, where Sam met President Reagan for the second time. The first meeting occurred when Sam was a soldier traveling back to base when (then Actors Guild President) Ronald Reagan swung Sam's duffle bag onto his shoulder and asked "Can I help you soldier?"

Sam's retirement brought him to Kalispell, Montana, where he enjoyed the great outdoors and made many new friends. Sam eventually landed in Thompson Falls and became the Sheriff of Sanders County. After being Sheriff, Sam once again found himself retired but not without work. Sam was a member of the Thompson Falls Ambulance Service, the Sanders County Foster Care Review board, board member of Northwest Montana Human Services, Knight of Columbus, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and he taught Hunter's Education, to name a few.

Sam was a devout Catholic and his love for our Lord guided him throughout his life. Sam's greatest joys in his life were our Lord, his wife, daughter, son-in-law and three grandsons. Oh, how Sam loved his grandsons. They were his pride and joy. Sam was a generous, kind, caring and loving man. He believed his life's work was to service and support his family, friends, neighbors, community and anyone in need. Sam had a passion for cooking, singing, wood working, gardening, and his Kubota tractor. Sam loved to travel and spent many vacations on the Oregon coast or San Juan Islands.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Chris Wollaston.

Sam is survived by his wife, Marcie; his daughter, Julie; his son-in-law, John Sonderegger; his grandchildren, Bryce (Becca) Tomas, Jakob and Tristan Sonderegger; his sisters, Cecelia Cunningham and Kathy (Tom) Lucas; his brother, Jody Tomas; his brother-in-law, Mark Wollaston, his mother-in-law, Tillie Wollaston; his aunt Betty Gilbert, and many nieces, nephews, godchildren and cousins.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Williams Catholic church in Thompson Falls on Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 3 p.m. with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Thompson Falls Ambulance service.