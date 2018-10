LITTLE BIG GIRL - Lady Hawk freshman Scarlette Schwindt goes up for a kill attempt against Bigfork last Thursday. Hawks host Mission this Thursday at TFHS.

No matter where, or who they play, the Lady Hawk volleyball team is always up to the task.

Coach Sandra Kazmierczak and her Lady Hawks thought they were going to be playing a volleyball tournament in Arlee on Sept. 22 but, after stopping in Plains on the way there that day, found out that they w...