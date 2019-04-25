Barbara Frondorf Gonder, age 93, passed away at her home in Hot Springs on April 6, 2019. Barbara was born in 1925 in Auburn, Wash. In 1948 she married her childhood friend, Alan Gonder. In 1998 the moved to Hot Springs where they resided until their deaths. Barbara was a strong supporter of Hot Springs, enjoyed small town living and made many friends.

Her husband Alan and her parents preceded her in death. She is survived by one sister, Beverly (Jack) Morrow in Auburn and several nieces and nephews. Burial will be in Auburn with no local services.