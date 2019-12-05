Lonnie Lauren Sassman, age 70, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the UCHealth Greeley Medical Center in Colorado.

A memorial is being planned for next year.

Lon was born in June 10, 1949 in Storm Lake, Iowa, the son of Floyd and Evelyn Sassman.

He was a graduate of Rembrandt Consolidated High School, Rembrandt, Iowa. He earned a Bachelor's degree from Nebraska Christian College in Lincoln, Nebraska, and a Master's Degree from Hope International University in Fullerton, California. In 1969, Lon married Linda Jean Sejkora and they began their four-decade-long ministry by founding Thompson Falls Christian Church in Montana. They also served in Dodge City and Hill City, Kansas; Payette and Caldwell, Idaho; Keno, Oregon' Ronan, Montana; North Platte, Nebraska and Gillette, Wyoming.

Lon preached the Good News of Jesus' love and saving grace. He also baptized, buried, officiated weddings, organized mission trips, fed the hungry, served the poor and needy, comforted the sick and dying, led Bible studies and spent weeks in ministry at summer church camps. He was willing to serve where needed and often brought humor and comfort to those in challenging situations, whether in his church or in his community.

He continued to be involved in his church when he moved to Greeley, Colorado in 2017 and married Sandra Varley.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, basketball, traveling, gardening and spending time with his friends and family.

Lon is survived by his wife Sandy Varley of Greeley, Colorado; his children Janeen Boettner of Woodland Hills, California, Andrea Loop of Middleton, Wisconsin, Jocelyn Roy of Kailua, Hawaii, and Nathan Sassman of Gillette, Wyoming; 15 grandchildren; and his siblings Dennis Sassman of Orange City, Iowa, and Joni McDonnell of Eagan, Minnesota.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years Linda Sassman, his brother Roger Sassman and his parents Floyd and Evelyn (Dyslin) Sassman.