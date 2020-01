BLUE HAWK GRAPPLER Shane Reishus, a sophomore at Noxon, will join his Thompson Falls-Noxon teammates in welcoming 12 other wrestling teams to TFHS Saturday for the annual Ted Kato Memorial tournament.

What are you gonna do when Ted Kato wrestle-mania comes down on you?

Thompson Falls High School will be the epicenter of prep wrestling in western Montana Saturday as the annual Ted Kato Memorial Tournament, which features 13 teams this season, will go down for the 2019-20 season.

Besides host...