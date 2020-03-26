Megan, Jody and Ellie honored as District 7B all-conference
Megan Baxter named All-State B a second straight season
March 26, 2020
Lady Hawks Megan Baxter, Jody Detlaff and Ellie Baxter have been honored as District 7B all-conference performers for their fine play this past season.
The Lady Hawks won the regular season and tournament conference championships before winning third in the Western B divisional tournament and ju...
