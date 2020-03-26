Megan, Jody and Ellie honored as District 7B all-conference

Megan Baxter named All-State B a second straight season

THAT WINNING MOMENT - The Thompson Falls fans in Libby stand up and cheer for their Lady Hawks after the Falls girls defeated Eureka in the District 7B tournament championship game back on Feb. 22.

Lady Hawks Megan Baxter, Jody Detlaff and Ellie Baxter have been honored as District 7B all-conference performers for their fine play this past season.

The Lady Hawks won the regular season and tournament conference championships before winning third in the Western B divisional tournament and ju...