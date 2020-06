HONK FOR THE POLICE – Becky and Dennie Powley of Plains lead a group of residents in a show of support for law enforcement along Railroad Street. More than a dozen people waved flags and showed their signs in support of police for two hours Friday.

With cities and towns across the country taking a hard stance against police, a group of Plains residents decided it was time to show support for local and national law enforcement with signs, flags and prayers on Railroad Street in Plains Friday.

"We just wanted to support law enforcement peopl...