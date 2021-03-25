ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

Would you prefer self-checkout or cashiers at a grocery store?

 
March 25, 2021



CHRIS RAMSTEAD, Seattle, Washington - “What I prefer is cashier. It’s a personal level, you walk through and you actually talk to the person.”

DAN HOBBS, Seattle, Washington - “I prefer the self-checkout, because I used to work at a grocery store, and I was a checker. I don’t mind the other, I just prefer going the quick route and one I’m comfortable with.”

JAY WILLIAMS, Seattle, Washington - “I think self-checkout is fantastic. It helps with the flow, for sure. Coming from an area that’s densely populated it makes a big difference.”

KRISSY FISHER, Thompson Falls - “I do not like using the self-checkout because it is taking away jobs from people.”

RHONDA FLEMMER, Thompson Falls - “If I only have a couple items, I like to do the self-checkout. If I have a lot of groceries, I’ll let somebody else.”

RICHARD BROCK, Thompson Falls - “Regular checkout, because I’m not good with electronics.”

 
