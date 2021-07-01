Sheriff's off ice proposes expansion

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) met with Sanders County Commissioners last month to discuss the prospect of expanding the dispatch center and the Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Shawna Chenoweth, supervisor of the detention center and dispatch, and Sheriff Tom Rummel provided a basic outline of the construction plans. “It started with me wanting to expand dispatch,” said Chenoweth. She stated that they need more workstation consoles for dispatchers. From that, the SCSO determined a need to update and expand their systems to prepare for the imminent growth of the area’s population.

Chenoweth explained the project as three separate projects in one, with three separate phases. The first phase would be construction of a new structure adjacent and attached to the current SCSO building. The next phase would be construction of another attached building for the sheriff, officers and administration. The final phase would include major remodeling of the current SCSO building, which was constructed in 1979.

The new dispatch building would include space for at least four dispatch workstations, which can each cost around $20,000 to set up. Right now, the SCSO only has two workstations. “We’re getting busy enough in our community, and we’ve outgrown the space, that we need to expand,” said Chenoweth. According to Rummel, the system will need to be upgraded by 2023 and could cost over $80,000. “I think It would be smart to think ahead,” said Chenoweth.

The SCSO employs four full-time and three part-time dispatchers, and Chenoweth believes that they could use more employees. However, there is not enough space for current personnel. One example Chenoweth gave was that the kitchen area is also the dispatch bathroom. She also said the dispatch space is located in the middle of all the noise from detention and the front. The proposed location for this first phase structure would be the old inmate yard, behind the Old Jail Museum and next to the current SCSO building.

The proposed location for the second phase building is in the grassy area between the Sanders County Courthouse and the current SCSO building. This space would separate officer and administrative functions from both dispatch and detention, eliminating several of the security risks present in the SCSO building. One of these issues is that any perpetrator arrested needs to be walked by, and almost through, the dispatch room. This leads to the booking area and the interrogation room, which is in the basement through an office. The total cost of both phases one and two is estimated to be around $2.1 million.

The third phase would allow for a reconfiguration of the current space for a more effective detention center and front desk. “This would reduce traffic into dispatch,” said Chenoweth, explaining that there is no one hired for a front desk position. The dispatch employees double as front desk workers, which distracts them during calls.

During the meeting with the commissioners, Rummel and Chenoweth brought up a final project need. Since the previous impound space was lost after the construction of the new inmate recreation area last year, the SCSO needs another. Rummel proposed a pole building with a concrete floor measuring about 50 feet by 80 feet. It would need to be 16 feet tall to store any large vehicles. Rummel proposed putting it on the solid waste site property, which would be more secure as it is already fenced in and has ample space. They believe that there could be COVID-19 funding under public safety.

Chenoweth said during the commissioners meeting that she is looking for grants. “I know this is a big project, but we are outgrowing the space. We all know how much this community is growing.” Commissioner Glen Magara mentioned that he understands, as the Hot Springs waste output has more than doubled this year. Chenoweth explained that with the influx of people, there is a certain expectation that is coming. She expounded that larger population areas are used to a shorter response time that is just not possible in rural areas like Sanders County. However, Chenoweth believes the SCSO can improve to prepare for those expectations.

Chenoweth and the SCSO are searching for individuals or organizations that may be able to help with grant writing and large project funding. The SCSO can be contacted at (406) 827-3584.