COMMUNITY BREW - Zach Whipple-Kilmer of Limberlost Brewing Company inspects one of the apples from the community to use in their new upcoming apple beer.

Having been operating for four months now, Limberlost Brewing Company is still floating. "We're doing about what we thought. People are speaking really well about our product," Zach Whipple-Kilmer, who owns the Thompson Falls brewery with his wife Kate. He believes they would sell more beer if th...