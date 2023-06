TFHS celebrates graduates, retirees

Teacher Doug Padden (right) tells the Thompson Falls graduates why it's important to have ARFF (achievement, respect, fun and freedom) in their lives during the commencement ceremony on Sunday.

Last fall, 51 students started school together in the Thompson Falls High School senior class. As the class celebrated their graduation last weekend, all 51 had completed the year to receive a diploma.

Thompson Falls held its commencement Sunday in the high school gym, with hundreds of family...