By Shannon Brown 

Church holds fundraiser

 
November 23, 2023

Many items at the bazaar were holiday items such as homemade candles and ornaments.

The Plains Alliance Church held a bazaar fundraiser last Saturday. Coordinator Roni Mitch said this was their fifteenth year holding the event. "This year the money earned goes to the International workers in Israel and Egypt. We want to help in the Middle East because there is an urgent need," Mitch said.

The bazaar had handmade items donated by the congregation. Many people worked many hours to make these items for sale, Mitch said. The silent auction had items donated by the community, such as gift baskets and air fryers. There were items in the just for kids store with nothing over $5. Kids could shop for gifts.

Tamara Ketchell and Wendy Collett ran the sign-in table. They said there were over 150 tickets sold for the soup and pie lunch. Veterans and their families got a discount, Ketchell said. Tables were set for dining while volunteers from the church worked in the kitchen serving the soup and pie.

 

