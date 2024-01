Clayton and Ivy Lulack welcomed a son, Jaxon Lee Lulack, on December 11, 2023, at Clark Fork Valley Hopsital.

Jaxon weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 21 inches long. He joins a sister, Avia.

Maternal grandparents are Justin and Mindy Richards. Paternal Grandparents are Juan and Karrie Lulack.

Welcome Jaxon!