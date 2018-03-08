Three sentenced in district court
A woman was sentenced in 20th District Judicial Court yesterday for driving under the influence. Chelsea Hewankorn was sentenced to 67 days in the...
Bridge work will limit access to Heron
Out with the old, in with the new, as the saying goes. With the completion of the new Heron bridge ...
Area snowpack above normal
With all the snow that has been falling, you might be wondering just how we are stacking up to...
Residents weigh in on sewer project
Thompson Falls residents and local contractors heard details of the city’s plan to connect the residences and businesses on the hill north of the...
Justice Court
Montana Highway Patrol John Slupski, 60, $85, basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense. Robert Gray, 45, $20, day speeding. Jefferson...
Candidates file ahead of deadline
With the filing deadline near, six candidates have filed in hopes of representing Sanders County in the Montana House of Representatives. House...
Sheriff's Log
Ambulances: Noxon, 1; T. Falls, 6; Plains, 8; H. Springs, 7. Sunday, February 25 Assistance requested for a person laying on the ground along Main...
CFVH to save $1.89 million
Clark Fork Valley Hospital (CFVH) in Plains will save $1.89 million over the life of a $6.17 million loan after the Montana Facility Finance...
New coaches in place for Thompson Falls
Coaching staffs are in place for Thompson Falls High School as the prep spring sports seasons rapidly approach across western Montana. In Blue Hawk...
Shooting for the stars
Three local youths recently won their way to the Montana State Hoop Shoot in Livingston, but just...
View from the sidelines
Arlee may have won another State C boys basketball title last week but, as it turns out, that may be only the second most important thing they have...
Youth wrestlers take aim at qualifying tourneys
High school wrestling season may already be over for another year but the Little Guy and AAU...
Blue Hawk sport meeting announced
Thompson Falls High School officials will hold their annual spring sports parents/athletes meeting at 6 p.m. at the TFHS gym next Tuesday, March 13....
Marshal Chevy Jackson Newman
Savannah and Lonnie Newman of Thompson Falls welcomed son, Marshal Chevy Jackson, Saturday, Feb. 10 ... Full story
Plains student is county's top speller
At the Sanders County Spelling Bee in Thompson Falls on Friday, the battle wasn't for first place. ...
4-H members present speeches to judges
Every year Sanders County 4-H members spend hours preparing to give a public speech on any topic...
Cabin fever hits Trout Creek rednecks
Spring fever and cabin fever combined at the Lakeside Motel & Resort in Trout Creek on...
Plains kids rewarded for reading
Reading is a primary path to knowledge, but it's also a way to get a new bike. That's how five kids ...
Train enthusiasts take over Paradise Center
Plans call for 3,000 railroad ties to be on display in a classroom of the Paradise Center, formerly ...
TFHS plans alternative to March 14 protest
Nationwide, students on public school campuses will be protesting what they view as a lack of competence on the part of the adults in their lives to...
Students get lots of laughs in 'Aladdin'
Thompson Falls youth joined Missoula Children's Theatre to put on two shows last Friday featuring...
TF school board hears safety update
by Justin Harris In light of recent national events on school campuses, it was no surprise that safety was a topic during the Falls District school...
Remember When
50 YEARS AGO • MARCH 7, 1968 LUMBER $5.5 MILLION INDUSTRY IN SANDERS COUNTY During 1967 nearly $5.5 million was contributed to the economy of...
Harry Truman's load of hay
As a fourth grader, when the siren heralded the air raid drill I dutifully crawled under my desk...
What kind of business would you like to come to Sanders County?
PEGGY CARLSON, Trout Creek – “The Subway sandwich shop is closed. We’ll wait and see what they will do there.” PAUL “ARNE” CARLSON,...
Look to the postive, get involved
This past two summers, Sanders County has had two major fires and Mineral County one major fire. We have all complained that these fires should not...
Our Viewpoint: Veterans deserve their own hashtag
There have been a lot of movements in Hollywood lately. Usually it comes with celebrities speaking out, raising money and hashtags such as #timesup...
Kimberly Rae Thompson
Kimberly Rae Thompson passed peacefully in her sleep February 25, 2018. Kimberly was born to Alvin ... Full story
William 'Cody' Wilson
October 3, 1929 – February 24, 2018 Cody was a man of intention. If his mind was committed to... Full story
Karen Sue Otto Replogle Groh
Oct. 8, 1952 – March 2, 2018 Karen Sue Otto Replogle Groh, 65, died Friday, March 2, 2018 at her... Full story