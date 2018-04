RED DEVIL THROWER Aaron Raynor won second place in the varisty shot put competition at Previs Field Thurday.

For being a relatively small team, the Noxon Red Devils pack a lot of scoring power.

Coach Matt Havens guided his Devil girls and boys through two meets last week, in the Thompson Falls Invitational Thursday and in the Seeley-Swan Invitational at MCPS Stadium in Missoula Saturday.

The Devil boy...