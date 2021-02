ON THE RISE - Hawk senior Dante Micheli looks to score against Florence Saturday. Blue Hawks defeated the District 6B champion Falcons 80-71.

When the Hawks open up their shooting clinic, there is no cure – chances are you are going to lose if going up against them.

Opening up a can of clinical-like shooting from all points on the floor the Thompson Falls boys surged past the visiting Florence Falcons 80-71 in an entertaining non-co...